Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Road Accidents Claim 15 Lives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences after two tragic road accidents in Karnataka claimed 15 lives and injured 24 others. The state government announced compensation for the victims' families, while emphasizing the need for safe driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Road Accidents Claim 15 Lives
Pictures from the accident spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Karnataka, two separate road accidents led to the senseless loss of 15 lives and left 24 others injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah both expressed their deep condolences, with Shah conveying his sorrow on the social media platform X.

Shah stated, 'Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Yallapur in Uttara Kannada that took away precious lives.' Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah assured appropriate compensation to the victims' families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each. He emphasized the importance of safe driving, pointing out that 'haste, speeding, and carelessness' were root causes of these accidents.

The accidents occurred in the early hours, with one in Yellapur resulting in 11 deaths and 14 injuries as a truck overturned, and another in Sindhanur, Raichur district, leaving four dead and 10 injured. Medical Director SF Kammar of KMC Hospital reported that while one patient was brought in dead, others were stable but under continuous medical observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025