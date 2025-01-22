Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Road Accidents Claim 15 Lives

In a tragic turn of events in Karnataka, two separate road accidents led to the senseless loss of 15 lives and left 24 others injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah both expressed their deep condolences, with Shah conveying his sorrow on the social media platform X.

Shah stated, 'Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Yallapur in Uttara Kannada that took away precious lives.' Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah assured appropriate compensation to the victims' families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each. He emphasized the importance of safe driving, pointing out that 'haste, speeding, and carelessness' were root causes of these accidents.

The accidents occurred in the early hours, with one in Yellapur resulting in 11 deaths and 14 injuries as a truck overturned, and another in Sindhanur, Raichur district, leaving four dead and 10 injured. Medical Director SF Kammar of KMC Hospital reported that while one patient was brought in dead, others were stable but under continuous medical observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)