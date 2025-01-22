Iran Urges 'Rationality' from Trump Amid Nuclear Tensions

Iran has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to adopt a rational approach in dealing with the Islamic Republic, according to Iranian Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zarif reiterated that Tehran has never pursued nuclear weapons.

Zarif emphasized that Iran does not pose a security threat to the world, expressing hope that a 'Trump 2' administration would approach the issue with more seriousness and realism.

In 2018, then-President Trump exited the 2015 nuclear agreement, re-imposing strict sanctions on Iran. This resulted in Tehran breaching the deal by enhancing its uranium enrichment program. With economic pressures mounting, Iran may consider negotiations to address its nuclear ambitions under a potential Trump second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)