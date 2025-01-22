Left Menu

Iran Urges 'Rationality' from Trump Amid Nuclear Tensions

Iran's Vice-President Mohammad Javad Zarif urged President Trump to be rational in dealings with Iran, as Tehran reiterated it did not pursue nuclear weapons. This follows the U.S.'s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and increased sanctions. Concerns linger over potential U.S. actions in Trump's second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to adopt a rational approach in dealing with the Islamic Republic, according to Iranian Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zarif reiterated that Tehran has never pursued nuclear weapons.

Zarif emphasized that Iran does not pose a security threat to the world, expressing hope that a 'Trump 2' administration would approach the issue with more seriousness and realism.

In 2018, then-President Trump exited the 2015 nuclear agreement, re-imposing strict sanctions on Iran. This resulted in Tehran breaching the deal by enhancing its uranium enrichment program. With economic pressures mounting, Iran may consider negotiations to address its nuclear ambitions under a potential Trump second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

