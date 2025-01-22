Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Sugathakumari: A Poet with a Purpose

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the conclusion of Sugathakumari Navathy celebrations in Kerala. He praised the late Malayalam poetess for her contributions to poetry, environmentalism, and social change. Her legacy emphasizes the importance of addressing climate change, as shown by recent ecological challenges in Kerala.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the late Malayalam poet, Sugathakumari, at the closing ceremony of her Navathy celebrations in Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. The event marked what would have been her 90th birthday, celebrating her profound impact on society through poetry and activism.

Singh emphasized Sugathakumari's empathy and compassion, noting her ability to transcend verse to inspire real societal changes. Known as a committed environmentalist and human rights advocate, Sugathakumari leveraged the power of poetry to unite people for the common good, a legacy Singh deeply respects.

Reflecting on her life's work, Singh highlighted the poet's commitment to addressing environmental, conservation, and climate change issues, resonating with Kerala's ecological challenges such as the 2018 floods and recent Wayanad landslides. Sugathakumari's foresight, he remarked, was a poetic and urgent call to preserve nature for future generations.

Sugathakumari, who passed away from COVID-19 in December 2023, was born in Aranmula in 1934. Her accolades include the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, and Vayalar Award. She was instrumental in founding Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi and Abhaya, reflecting her lifelong dedication to environmental and social causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

