Maha Kumbh 2025: A Celebration of Sanatana Dharma Unity
Bageshwar Dham Chief talks about the significance of Maha Kumbh Mela, a celebration of Sanatana Dharma after 144 years. The event emphasizes societal unity and the global ideology of 'Vasudhev Kutumbakam.' Key rituals and significant dates are ongoing, with participation from notable leaders, fostering spiritual and communal harmony.
Bageshwar Dham Chief, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, highlighted the significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, describing it as a prideful moment for followers of Sanatana Dharma. Organized after 144 years, the event is hailed as a symbol of divine unity that seeks to bring society together under the ideological banner of 'Vasudhev Kutumbakam.'
Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, commenced on January 13 and runs until February 26. Key ritual dates include January 29 for Mauni Amavasya, February 3 for Basant Panchami, February 12 for Maghi Purnima, and February 26 for Maha Shivaratri.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, alongside Deputy CMs and cabinet members, participated in the spiritual ritual by taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. The Council of Ministers held a crucial meeting at the event site, underscoring the monumental preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh and the 2031 Ardhakumbh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
