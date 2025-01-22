Left Menu

Former MLA Anant Singh Unharmed in Mokama Firing Incident

Former MLA Anant Singh was involved in a firing incident on Wednesday evening in Patna's Nauranga Jalalpur village. Singh escaped unscathed, while police have launched a probe, recovering three shell casings. Known as 'Chhote Sarkar', Singh faces a 10-year arms-related sentence. Mokama's seat is currently held by his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:33 IST
Former MLA Anant Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh came under fire in an incident on Wednesday evening, as reported in Patna. The politician managed to escape unharmed, and law enforcement has begun an inquiry to identify the attackers.

Police sources disclosed that the shooting occurred when Singh visited Nauranga Jalalpur village. Assistant Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar confirmed the recovery of three shell casings at the crime scene, indicating a serious investigation has commenced.

ASP Kumar relayed reports suggesting Singh and his supporters might have been involved in the incident. Singh, famously known as 'Chhote Sarkar', was elected in 2020 under the RJD banner, but currently serves a 10-year sentence for an arms offense. His wife now occupies the Mokama seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

