Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Maharashtra CM Announces Aid Amidst Investigation

In the aftermath of the tragic train collision in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared financial aid amounting to Rs 5 lakh for the families of those deceased. The government also promises to cover medical expenses for all those injured in the incident, which involved the Karnataka Express train leaving 11 dead and six injured.

The accident occurred when passengers from the Pushpak Express stepped onto the tracks due to a suspected train fire, only to be struck by the oncoming Karnataka Express. In a video posted on his X account, CM Fadnavis extended his condolences and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, reaffirming governmental support during this critical moment.

Meanwhile, Railways Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar explained that some passengers pulled an alarm chain on the Pushpak Express and improperly attempted to cross the tracks, leading to the tragedy. Authorities, including high-ranking police and administrative personnel, are actively managing the situation, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing his condolences and affirming emergency support efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)