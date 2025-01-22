Unveiling Bagra's Pineapple Prowess: Arunachal's Agricultural Celebration

The picturesque village of Higi Bagra in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district transformed into a hub of agricultural celebration as the Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0 kicked off, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attending as the Chief Guest. Expressing gratitude to the All Bagra Welfare Society for organizing the event, Mein spoke of the festival's significance in bridging the gap between policymakers and the farming community.

'Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,' declared Mein, who also shared his personal connection to farming, emphasizing the need for promoting tourism alongside agricultural produce. Bagra, a key region for pineapple cultivation, contributes approximately 9,000 metric tons annually, making it a vital component of Arunachal Pradesh's agricultural landscape.

Reassuring local farmers of government support, Mein highlighted initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, such as Atma-Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana and Atma-Nirbhar Krishi Yojana, aimed to empower the state's farming communities. He stressed the necessity for post-harvest management and food processing to address market challenges, advocating for direct marketing avenues to benefit farmers economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)