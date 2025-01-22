Tragedy Strikes as Train Accident in Jalgaon Claims 12 Lives

Left Menu

In a tragic train accident in Jalgaon, 12 people lost their lives and 6 were injured. Passengers of the Pushpak Express, after a fire scare, stepped onto adjacent tracks, only to be struck by the passing Karnataka Express. Leaders expressed condolences and offered assistance to victims' families.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed deep sorrow following a tragic train accident in Jalgaon, where 12 individuals have perished and six others have sustained injuries. In response, the minister has instructed railway authorities to ensure comprehensive medical treatment for the injured. Information gathered from Central Railways indicates that Vaishnaw has been in constant communication with the Railway Board Chief and other officials regarding the incident.

Further reports from Jalgaon's Superintendent of Police, Maheshwar Reddy, have confirmed an additional fatality, bringing the death toll to 12. The accident occurred when passengers on the Pushpak Express disembarked their carriages due to a suspected fire. While outside, they were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was traveling on an adjacent track.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and assured that all medical expenses for the injured will be covered. From the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Fadnavis conveyed his condolences via a video on his social media account.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his condolences and took stock of the situation by speaking to Chief Minister Fadnavis. Shah emphasized on social media that local authorities are providing all necessary assistance to the affected. The train accident in Jalgaon has prompted expressions of sorrow from numerous political figures.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have both conveyed their sympathies. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for immediate compensation for the victims and condemned the spread of rumors exacerbating the situation.

The incident has sparked political criticism as Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole blamed the Union Government for a rise in rail accidents, questioning the effectiveness of safety measures like the Kavach system. Patole called for accountability, suggesting political resignation if safety promises are unmet.

In response to the incident, railway authorities have established a helpline and an emergency booth at Lucknow Junction. The North Eastern Railway's Divisional Manager assured news agency ANI that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the incident's cause. Central sources have reported that passengers pulled an emergency alarm before disembarking onto the track, leading to the accident when the Karnataka Express approached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

