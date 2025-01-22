AAP's Confident Stand: Kejriwal's Projected Return as Delhi's CM Amidst Allegations

In an assertive declaration, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh announced his confidence in his party's victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, predicting more than 60 seats for AAP and the return of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. According to Singh, key policy announcements, such as Rs 2100 for women and free medical treatment for elderly people above 60, have significantly bolstered their prospects.

In contrast, the Congress has intensified its offensive against Kejriwal as the election race gains momentum in the national capital. Congress leader Ajay Maken highlighted the irony of Kejriwal's past anti-corruption stance by referring to 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports alleging serious corruption issues under Kejriwal's administration.

One specific CAG report accuses the Delhi Chief Minister of a Rs 382.52 crore discrepancy related to overspending on hospital tenders. Maken pointed out that this is why Kejriwal allegedly impeded the presentation of this CAG report in the Vidhan Sabha. The political climate in Delhi is increasingly charged as these allegations surface amidst election campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)