Left Menu

AAP's Confident Stand: Kejriwal's Projected Return as Delhi's CM Amidst Allegations

AAP leader Sanjay Singh forecasts a sweeping victory in the Delhi elections, with Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Congress accuses Kejriwal of corruption based on alleged CAG report findings, including a Rs 382 crore health-related scam. Tensions rise as electioneering heats up in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:38 IST
AAP's Confident Stand: Kejriwal's Projected Return as Delhi's CM Amidst Allegations
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive declaration, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh announced his confidence in his party's victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, predicting more than 60 seats for AAP and the return of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. According to Singh, key policy announcements, such as Rs 2100 for women and free medical treatment for elderly people above 60, have significantly bolstered their prospects.

In contrast, the Congress has intensified its offensive against Kejriwal as the election race gains momentum in the national capital. Congress leader Ajay Maken highlighted the irony of Kejriwal's past anti-corruption stance by referring to 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports alleging serious corruption issues under Kejriwal's administration.

One specific CAG report accuses the Delhi Chief Minister of a Rs 382.52 crore discrepancy related to overspending on hospital tenders. Maken pointed out that this is why Kejriwal allegedly impeded the presentation of this CAG report in the Vidhan Sabha. The political climate in Delhi is increasingly charged as these allegations surface amidst election campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025