Union Probes Boeing's Strategic Work Shift

Boeing's engineering union is scrutinizing allegations that the aerospace giant is shifting work to non-union sites, including locations outside the United States, amid large-scale layoffs.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) initiated the investigation after concerns from members regarding potential work relocation from Seattle's union-heavy area.

After Boeing announced over 17,000 job cuts, attributed to economic realities, layoff notices were distributed affecting more than 4,000 U.S. workers. Union representatives fear the strategy undermines the Seattle-based workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)