Daring Heist in Ananthapuramu: Thieves Flee with Crores in Gold and Cash

In a bold theft in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district, four men looted three houses, stealing gold, silver, and cash worth lakhs. One victim reported a loss of Rs 3 crore. Police launched an investigation using CCTV footage to catch the culprits involved in this high-stakes heist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:40 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A daring heist unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district as a gang of four executed a well-coordinated robbery, targeting three houses near the national highway in Rajahamsa Villas. The culprits looted gold, silver, and cash worth several lakhs, according to police sources.

Circle Inspector Sainath disclosed that the thieves specifically hit the residence of a government employee, seizing 3 tulas of gold, 1 kg of silver, and Rs 65,000 in cash, along with other precious ornaments. The most notable loss was reported by victim Siva Reddy, who claimed a devastating Rs 3 crore worth of valuables was taken.

The police have swung into action, embarking on an investigation anchored on CCTV evidence. Inspector Sainath assured the public that efforts to catch the culprits are underway, urging victims to provide detailed reports to aid the investigation. The community awaits further updates as this high-stakes crime unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

