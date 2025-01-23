Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Arunachal Pineapple Festival Showcases Agricultural Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, during the Arunachal Pineapple Festival, emphasised the government's commitment to supporting farmers. He highlighted the state’s rich agricultural potential and urged for better market solutions, promoting regional products internationally, while planning to showcase GI-tagged products in future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:54 IST
Empowering Farmers: Arunachal Pineapple Festival Showcases Agricultural Growth
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

At the Arunachal Pineapple Festival, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reassured farmers of the state's dedication to advancing agricultural prosperity. He emphasised the sector's economic significance and shared strategies for further growth.

Spearheading initiatives like ANBY and ANKY, Mein recognised the challenges faced by farmers, advocating for post-harvest solutions and market accessibility to uplift agricultural communities.

He promoted global recognition for local produce, suggesting Geographical Indication registration for Bagra Pineapple, with plans to present state GI products at the upcoming Arunachal GI Mahotsav in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025