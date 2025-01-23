Empowering Farmers: Arunachal Pineapple Festival Showcases Agricultural Growth

At the Arunachal Pineapple Festival, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reassured farmers of the state's dedication to advancing agricultural prosperity. He emphasised the sector's economic significance and shared strategies for further growth.

Spearheading initiatives like ANBY and ANKY, Mein recognised the challenges faced by farmers, advocating for post-harvest solutions and market accessibility to uplift agricultural communities.

He promoted global recognition for local produce, suggesting Geographical Indication registration for Bagra Pineapple, with plans to present state GI products at the upcoming Arunachal GI Mahotsav in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)