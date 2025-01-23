Honoring a Legacy: India's Parakram Diwas Celebrations for Netaji
The 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose marked a grand celebration with tributes from leaders including PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Celebrated as Parakram Diwas, a three-day event at Cuttack will honor the freedom fighter's legacy through cultural performances, exhibitions, and more.
- Country:
- India
In a tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Netaji's influence during India's freedom struggle. Adityanath referenced Netaji's iconic slogan "Give me blood, and I will give you freedom," which resonated with the youth of that era.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in paying homage, acknowledging Netaji's unparalleled contribution to India's independence. Modi conveyed his tribute with a message emphasizing Netaji's courage and vision on Parakram Diwas, a national day of honor established in 2021 by the central government to commemorate Bose's legacy.
The celebrations, extending from January 23 to January 25, 2025, in Cuttack, Odisha, will be inaugurated by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The three-day event includes cultural performances, exhibitions, and workshops, aiming to inspire and engage attendees with Netaji's enduring influence on Indian history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu hold roadshow in Visakhapatnam.
Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Media Centre Amid Swift Preparations
Preparing for the Divine: CM Yogi Adityanath's Maha Kumbh Review
CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Maa Ki Rasoi' and 'Kumbhvani' Radio Channel Amid Maha Kumbh