Honoring a Legacy: India's Parakram Diwas Celebrations for Netaji

In a tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Netaji's influence during India's freedom struggle. Adityanath referenced Netaji's iconic slogan "Give me blood, and I will give you freedom," which resonated with the youth of that era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in paying homage, acknowledging Netaji's unparalleled contribution to India's independence. Modi conveyed his tribute with a message emphasizing Netaji's courage and vision on Parakram Diwas, a national day of honor established in 2021 by the central government to commemorate Bose's legacy.

The celebrations, extending from January 23 to January 25, 2025, in Cuttack, Odisha, will be inaugurated by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The three-day event includes cultural performances, exhibitions, and workshops, aiming to inspire and engage attendees with Netaji's enduring influence on Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)