India Honors Netaji: Revolution, Courage, and Legacy Celebrated on Parakram Diwas

On the 128th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid homage to his lasting legacy. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, hailed Bose as the 'great revolutionary' who founded the Azad Hind Fauj. He expressed admiration for Netaji's leadership, courage, and struggles for social justice, emphasizing how his contributions toward tolerance and inclusion continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mirrored these sentiments in her own tribute, highlighting Bose's eminent role in the Indian freedom movement and founding of the Azad Hind Fauj. She referenced Mahatma Gandhi's depiction of Netaji as the 'patriot of patriots', noting his epitome of revolution, patriotism, and sacrifice, and affirmed that his thoughts will inspire future generations.

As declared by the Central government in 2021, January 23 is annually celebrated as Parakram Diwas, marking Bose's birth anniversary. The upcoming 2025 celebration promises to be grand, with events spanning from January 23 to 25 at Barabati Fort in Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace. Inaugurated by Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, this three-day event is a testament to Bose's enduring influence on India's cultural fabric. A variety of events have marked previous Parakram Diwas, including the inauguration of a hologram statue at India Gate and the naming of islands in Andaman and Nicobar, symbolizing the widespread recognition of Bose's heroism.

(With inputs from agencies.)