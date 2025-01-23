Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers India's Uniform Civil Code for Marriages

Uttarakhand has become the first Indian state to implement a Uniform Civil Code for marriage registration. The law standardizes personal laws on marriage and aims to harmonize social structures while exempting Scheduled Tribes. The streamlined processes require mandatory registration within specific timeframes and impose penalties for misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:27 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/Pushkar Singh Dhami's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Uttarakhand has introduced a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to regulate marriage registrations. Announced in an official statement on Wednesday, the state's move aims to clarify legal provisions surrounding marital conditions, safeguarding individual rights and enhancing social harmony for the residents.

This pioneering legislation applies to all residents within and outside Uttarakhand, excluding Scheduled Tribes and specific authority-protected groups. The Uniform Civil Code seeks to simplify personal laws involving marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance, making Uttarakhand the first Indian state to adopt such a comprehensive legal framework.

The code requires prompt registration of marriages, obliging couples to register within 60 days post-implementation, and provides a six-month window for past marriages dating back to March 26, 2010. Failure to decide on registration within 15 days leads to automatic application forwarding, while false information attracts penalties. Registration options include both online and offline processes, reinforced by a transparent appeal mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

