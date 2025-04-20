Left Menu

Haryana Celebrates Dhanna Bhagat: A Call for Social Harmony

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of saint Dhanna Bhagat's teachings in building a harmonious society. During a state-level program, Saini highlighted the government's initiatives to promote the legacy of saints and addressed the societal benefits of Dhanna Bhagat's values, such as community welfare and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:55 IST
Haryana Celebrates Dhanna Bhagat: A Call for Social Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on citizens to adopt the ideals of Saint Dhanna Bhagat, aiming to foster a more unified and prosperous society. Saini spoke at a state-level event in Palwa, celebrating the saint's birth anniversary, and highlighted Dhanna Bhagat's enduring influence on social cohesion.

He emphasized that the teachings of saints and spiritual leaders offer a valuable legacy that should be preserved and shared. The state has developed the 'Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana,' organizing events to honor these figures' anniversaries, Saini noted, reinforcing their relevance in contemporary society.

Amid ongoing social challenges, Saini pointed to the significance of Dhanna Bhagat's values, especially in combating issues like drug addiction. The government supports de-addiction campaigns, such as a cyclothon to raise awareness. BJP leaders urged educational reforms to incorporate saints' teachings into curricula for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025