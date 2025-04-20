Haryana Celebrates Dhanna Bhagat: A Call for Social Harmony
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of saint Dhanna Bhagat's teachings in building a harmonious society. During a state-level program, Saini highlighted the government's initiatives to promote the legacy of saints and addressed the societal benefits of Dhanna Bhagat's values, such as community welfare and prosperity.
On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on citizens to adopt the ideals of Saint Dhanna Bhagat, aiming to foster a more unified and prosperous society. Saini spoke at a state-level event in Palwa, celebrating the saint's birth anniversary, and highlighted Dhanna Bhagat's enduring influence on social cohesion.
He emphasized that the teachings of saints and spiritual leaders offer a valuable legacy that should be preserved and shared. The state has developed the 'Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana,' organizing events to honor these figures' anniversaries, Saini noted, reinforcing their relevance in contemporary society.
Amid ongoing social challenges, Saini pointed to the significance of Dhanna Bhagat's values, especially in combating issues like drug addiction. The government supports de-addiction campaigns, such as a cyclothon to raise awareness. BJP leaders urged educational reforms to incorporate saints' teachings into curricula for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
