Tragic Train Incident: Panic-Induced Chaos Claims 13 Lives in Jalgaon

The aftermath of a tragic train incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, claimed 13 lives as it unfolded due to a rumor about a fire, creating panic among passengers. Dr. Girish Thakur, Dean of the Civil Hospital Jalgaon, provided updates on the status of the deceased.

The hospital has performed post-mortem examinations on several bodies, while others await embalming before being handed over to their families after identification. The procedure is expected to conclude by noon. Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause and sequence of events is ongoing.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted the origin of the fire rumor, which led passengers to jump out of the train, resulting in fatalities when the Karnataka Express passed on an adjacent track. The Railway Ministry has pledged compensation for affected families, while rescue operations continue.

