BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Samajwadi Party Over Mahakumbh Cabinet Meeting

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday criticized Samajwadi Party leaders for their disapproval of the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to hold a Cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Poonawalla took a jab at SP leaders, highlighting their own entertainment events in Saifai, questioning their criticism.

The Cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh involved substantial decisions for the state. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the venue choice, labeling it political. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated plans were in motion for infrastructure developments linked to future events like Ardha Kumbh 2031.

Deputy CM K P Maurya shared updates on Ardha Kumbh preparations while criticizing SP. Pathak also commented on Akhilesh Yadav's mental state. Post-meeting, UP's Cabinet, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, participated in a ceremonial dip at Triveni Sangam. The event boasts significant police security.

(With inputs from agencies.)