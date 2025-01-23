Left Menu

Kerala's Ongoing Struggle with Wayanad Landslide Relief Efforts

Kerala's CM announced that Rs 712 crore has been raised for Wayanad landslide relief, though no Central aid has come through. Efforts are underway to build a township, with interim rental payments for victims. Opposition criticizes the delay in aid, medical help, and high construction costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:32 IST
Kerala's Ongoing Struggle with Wayanad Landslide Relief Efforts
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ Kerala Assembly). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in the State Assembly on Thursday that Rs 712 crore has been raised for the relief efforts following the devastating landslide in Wayanad. Despite this, the Chief Minister noted that financial assistance from the Central Government is still awaited, with a requested amount of Rs 2221 crore yet to be disbursed.

The state government plans to purchase land for a new township in Wayanad, with housing developments designed for future expansion. Those opting out of the township will receive Rs 15 lakh, along with government-covered rental payments until resettlement is finalized. While the Chief Minister expressed hope for Central aid despite delays, the Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, criticized the uncertainty and lack of medical aid six months post-disaster.

Opposition concerns were raised about the high estimated costs of Rs 30 lakh per house construction, causing sponsor withdrawal. The Chief Minister assured cost estimates would decrease as collective building progresses, potentially lowering costs to Rs 20 lakh. MPs have been asked to contribute Rs 1 crore each, as the state seeks broader funding support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

