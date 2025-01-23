Trump Targets 'De Minimis' Trade Exemption Amidst China Trade Disputes
Donald Trump is contemplating changes to the U.S. 'de minimis' trade exemption, targeting China over alleged unfair practices and the fentanyl crisis. The 'de minimis' waiver allows tariff-free imports under $800. Critics argue it facilitates trade imbalances and evades labor restrictions, impacting U.S.-China relations.
The Trump administration is examining significant alterations to the 'de minimis' trade exemption as part of an aggressive stance against China and its trade practices. This exemption currently permits imports valued under $800 to bypass stringent tariffs and customs procedures.
Critics argue that this loophole has contributed to trade imbalances, particularly with China, as it enables large volumes of tariff-free goods to flood the U.S. market. This has notably benefited Chinese retailers like Shein and AliExpress, prompting concerns about fair trade.
Additionally, the 'de minimis' exemption has been implicated in the ongoing fentanyl crisis, with reports uncovering how synthetic opioid precursors have been imported under misleading labels. Discussions are underway to reform these exemptions without disrupting international trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
