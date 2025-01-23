Left Menu

IEX Profit Surges Amid Growing Energy Trading Volumes

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 17% rise in net profit to Rs 107.29 crore, driven by higher revenues. Total income increased, and an interim dividend was approved. Electricity traded volume rose 15.9% and Renewable Energy Certificates grew 31%. The Indian Gas Exchange also saw significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:15 IST
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded a notable 17% increase in consolidated net profit, achieving Rs 107.29 crore, primarily due to heightened revenue flows.

In its report, the company confirmed an increase in total income to Rs 160.53 crore from Rs 141.21 crore a year earlier. The Board of Directors sanctioned an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for 2024-25. This financial development coincides with a 15.9% year-on-year rise in IEX's electricity traded volume and a 31% climb in Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) traded.

The Indian Gas Exchange also delivered commendable growth, recording a 93% surge in traded gas volume. Meanwhile, its quarterly profit after tax showed a steady increase, reflecting the upward momentum in energy trading activities within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

