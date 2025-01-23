Empowering Women: A New Alliance for Global Good

The empowerment of women was highlighted by former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who announced a strategic partnership at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The Alliance for Global Good, led by Irani, has joined forces with the Commonwealth Secretariat to drive gender equality and economic empowerment.

The partnership, launched last year, aims to focus on entrepreneurship, digital literacy, and educational access for women and girls across the 56 Commonwealth nations. Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide and expanding AI education and skills development.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee commended the initiative, pointing out the necessity for women to be well-equipped for emerging digital sectors. The Alliance's 100K initiative targets empowering 100,000 women, ensuring their active participation in innovation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)