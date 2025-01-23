Assam Government Cracks Down on Rat-Hole Coal Mines After Fatal Incident

The Assam government has launched a stringent operation to shut down rat-hole coal mines in the state, prompted by a recent tragedy in the Dima Hasao district. This crackdown follows an incident on January 9, where nine laborers were trapped in the 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in Umrangso after it was suddenly flooded with water. The bodies of four miners have been recovered, while five others remain unaccounted for, putting state authorities under pressure amidst opposition allegations of administrative negligence.

Despite a 2014 ban on rat-hole mining by the National Green Tribunal, illegal mining activities continue to proliferate in the Northeast, exacerbating safety risks. In response, Assam DGP G P Singh, who is set to take charge as CRPF DG, ordered the closure of all such mines in the Tinsukia and Dima Hasao districts during a recent review meeting. Singh's directives include stringent action in regions like Margherita-Ledo, notorious for rampant rat-hole mining.

Efforts are underway by local authorities to identify and shut down illegal operations, with multiple sites being targeted. However, challenges remain, as many mines operate in remote and difficult-to-access terrains. Although no arrests have been made yet, officials warned that those involved in illegal mining would face legal consequences if found guilty. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue to recover the trapped miners.

(With inputs from agencies.)