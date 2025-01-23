Left Menu

Powering Ahead: J&K’s Hydroelectric Ambitions on Fast Track

Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting reviewing J&K's hydropower projects, stressing timely completion to make the region power-surplus. Challenges such as contractual disputes and delays were addressed, with a five-year roadmap outlined to enhance energy capacity and reduce power import reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:43 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a pivotal review meeting Thursday for Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation, emphasizing the quick completion of key hydropower projects within the Union Territory.

Abdullah highlighted sustainable energy as a governmental priority, urging officials to efficiently revive stalled projects. The Civil Secretariat meeting assessed ongoing hydroelectric project progress and potential power generation increases.

Omar Abdullah outlined the importance of addressing challenges, such as contractual disputes and financial overruns, to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a power-surplus state. He urged all stakeholders to expedite efforts for public benefit and presented a five-year roadmap for major capacity additions which aim to curb reliance on power imports and enhance energy autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

