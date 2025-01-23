Powering Ahead: J&K’s Hydroelectric Ambitions on Fast Track

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a pivotal review meeting Thursday for Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation, emphasizing the quick completion of key hydropower projects within the Union Territory.

Abdullah highlighted sustainable energy as a governmental priority, urging officials to efficiently revive stalled projects. The Civil Secretariat meeting assessed ongoing hydroelectric project progress and potential power generation increases.

Omar Abdullah outlined the importance of addressing challenges, such as contractual disputes and financial overruns, to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a power-surplus state. He urged all stakeholders to expedite efforts for public benefit and presented a five-year roadmap for major capacity additions which aim to curb reliance on power imports and enhance energy autonomy.

