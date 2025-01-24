Global Markets Climb Amid U.S. Trade Optimism

Global shares reported gains on Friday, spurred by the prospect of reduced U.S. interest rates and a potential trade agreement with China. These developments stem from President Donald Trump's statements, which have had a ripple effect on the financial markets.

Addressing the World Economic Forum via video link, Trump emphasized his intent to lower global oil prices, interest rates, and taxes, while hinting at potential tariffs on US-bound exports. This statement pushed the S&P 500 to a new peak as investors took a cautiously optimistic view of Trump's future trade decisions.

The anticipation of a favorable trade deal with China was further fueled by Trump's commitment to using tariffs as leverage, reflected in rising indices in China, Hong Kong, and Australia. Investors remain wary of impending bond market fluctuations, with U.S. Treasury yields inching up as a prelude to these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)