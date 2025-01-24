Raging Infernos Grip Telangana's Kondapur and Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

A massive fire erupted at a car showroom in the Kondapur area of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday evening. Enormous flames rapidly consumed the showroom as they billowed into the night sky.

Swift response from fire services ensured the blaze was brought under control without any casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, a Fire Department official confirmed.

On a similar note, earlier in the day, a significant fire broke out at a labor camp in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in Pune. According to local officials, the fire led to financial losses, including cash and jewelry worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, attributed to five gutted shanties. The timely response prevented any loss of life.

