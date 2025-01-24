Left Menu

Gujarat ATS Busts Drug Factory, Nabs Five in Major Operation

The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad conducted a successful raid in Anand district's Khambhat, seizing drugs worth crores. Five individuals were arrested, and further details are pending. Separately, a man was charged with espionage, accused of sharing Coast Guard ship movements with a Pakistani agent via Facebook.

The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has successfully executed a major raid at a drug manufacturing facility in the Khambhat area of Anand district, apprehending five individuals in connection with the operation. According to the ATS Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi, the raid led to the seizure of drugs valued at crores of rupees.

The authorities are yet to disclose further specifics surrounding the operation. In a separate incident reported previously, the Gujarat ATS detained an individual in November 2024 for allegedly transmitting sensitive information regarding the Coast Guard's vessel movements to a Pakistani operative.

The accused, identified as Deepesh Gohel, reportedly received Rs 200 per day from Sahima, the alleged Pakistani agent he connected with via Facebook. Over seven months, Gohel reportedly exchanged sensitive details with Sahima, who was purportedly linked to the Pakistan Navy. Transactions amounting to Rs 42,000 allegedly took place during this period. Criminal conspiracy charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 61 and 148 have been filed against him.

