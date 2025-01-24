Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Alleged Rape in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have taken an auto-rickshaw driver into custody following allegations of raping a 20-year-old woman. The incident reportedly occurred in Vasai, after which the accused drove the victim to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw.

Sources indicate that the driver left the woman unconscious near the Ram Mandir area before fleeing the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Smita Patil, confirmed that legal action has been initiated against the suspect, who is now under arrest.

Authorities are delving deeper into the case, working to gather more evidence and understand the full scope of the incident, according to the police statement.

