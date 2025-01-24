Left Menu

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Alleged Rape in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in Vasai. The suspect reportedly transported her to Mumbai and abandoned her near Ram Mandir. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:35 IST
Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Alleged Rape in Mumbai
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have taken an auto-rickshaw driver into custody following allegations of raping a 20-year-old woman. The incident reportedly occurred in Vasai, after which the accused drove the victim to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw.

Sources indicate that the driver left the woman unconscious near the Ram Mandir area before fleeing the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Smita Patil, confirmed that legal action has been initiated against the suspect, who is now under arrest.

Authorities are delving deeper into the case, working to gather more evidence and understand the full scope of the incident, according to the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

