Suzlon and Torrent Power Energize India with 486 MW Wind Power Deal
Suzlon Group has partnered with Torrent Power to supply 162 wind turbines with a capacity of 486 MW, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration. This venture supports India's renewable energy goals and is a key step towards achieving a 50% electricity share from renewable sources.
- Country:
- India
Suzlon Group, a prominent player in renewable energy solutions, announced on Friday its partnership with Torrent Power to supply an impressive 162 wind turbines, totaling a capacity of 486 MW. However, the financial specifics of the order were not disclosed.
The companies have now successfully reached a milestone of 1 GW wind energy capacity for India, boosted by this new hybrid order. As Vice Chairman Girish Tanti remarked, the long-standing partnership built on innovation and shared goals has been instrumental in delivering clean energy to approximately a million Indian homes.
This latest agreement involves the deployment of 162 S144 wind turbine generators equipped with Hybrid Lattice Towers in Gujarat's Bhogat region, demonstrating a significant stride towards India's renewable power targets and the "Make in India" focus. This deal marks the fifth order Torrent Power has placed with Suzlon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Alert: HMPV Cases Surface in Gujarat
School Principal on the Run: Alleged Rape Sparks Police Search in Gujarat
Rising HMPV Cases in Gujarat Concern Health Officials
Eight-year-old from Sabarkantha found infected with human metapneumovirus (HMPV); cases in Gujarat rise to 3: Officials. PJT COR PJT PD NR
From Gujarat to the Airwaves: Modi's First Podcast