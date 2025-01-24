Left Menu

Suzlon and Torrent Power Energize India with 486 MW Wind Power Deal

Suzlon Group has partnered with Torrent Power to supply 162 wind turbines with a capacity of 486 MW, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration. This venture supports India's renewable energy goals and is a key step towards achieving a 50% electricity share from renewable sources.

Suzlon Group, a prominent player in renewable energy solutions, announced on Friday its partnership with Torrent Power to supply an impressive 162 wind turbines, totaling a capacity of 486 MW. However, the financial specifics of the order were not disclosed.

The companies have now successfully reached a milestone of 1 GW wind energy capacity for India, boosted by this new hybrid order. As Vice Chairman Girish Tanti remarked, the long-standing partnership built on innovation and shared goals has been instrumental in delivering clean energy to approximately a million Indian homes.

This latest agreement involves the deployment of 162 S144 wind turbine generators equipped with Hybrid Lattice Towers in Gujarat's Bhogat region, demonstrating a significant stride towards India's renewable power targets and the "Make in India" focus. This deal marks the fifth order Torrent Power has placed with Suzlon.

