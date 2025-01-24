CBIC Introduces TIN for Non-Registered GST Entities

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced a significant amendment to GST rules, enabling entities that don't need a GST registration to acquire a Temporary Identification Number (TIN) for tax payments.

This move follows a recent decision by the GST council aimed at easing compliance for parties involved in occasional taxable activities, ensuring smoother tax payment processes without necessitating full GST registration.

Under current GST regulations, registration is obligatory for businesses with annual turnovers surpassing Rs 40 lakh in manufacturing and Rs 20 lakh in services, but the new TIN provision marks a shift in administrative policy.

