Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds AIMIM's Political Registration

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea to cancel the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's political registration, validating the Election Commission's decision. The court found that AIMIM complied with Section 29A (5) of the Representation of People Act after amending its constitution to align with legal requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:05 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds AIMIM's Political Registration
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has affirmed the decision of the Election Commission of India to register the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a political party. The Division Bench, comprised of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Tushar Rao Gedela, turned down a petition seeking to cancel the AIMIM's registration, supporting the previous ruling of a Single Judge.

The petitioner claimed that AIMIM should be deregistered, alleging that the party's constitution violated Section 29A (5) of the Representation of People Act by exclusively serving a single religious community's interests. The court's decision stressed that AIMIM had amended its constitution to adhere to the statutory provisions of Section 29A (5) of the RP Act, thereby negating the grounds for deregistration.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru stated, "We find no infirmity with the conclusion of the learned Single Judge that the requirements of Section 29A (5) of the Act are fully satisfied." The court further noted that the criteria set out in Section 123 of the Act, relating primarily to election outcomes and candidate disqualifications, were not pertinent to the registration criteria for political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025