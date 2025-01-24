Left Menu

Political Sparring: Bihar's Law and Order and Employment Promises Under Scrutiny

Union Minister Singh rebuts RJD leader Yadav's claims about Bihar's law and order, recalling past 'jungle raj'. Meanwhile, Singh criticizes Kejriwal's employment promises, claiming he's only protecting his career. Accusations fly over government shielding criminals and ineffectiveness in addressing unemployment and social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:25 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh sharply criticized statements made by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the law and order situation in Bihar. Singh asserted that the law operates effectively in the state and reminded the public of the 'jungle raj' during the tenure of Yadav's parents, hinting at past chaos under their leadership.

Tejashwi Yadav had accused the government of shielding offenders involved in the Mokama firing incident, claiming that the matter would soon be forgotten without justice being served. He alleged that government protection of criminals undermines public safety and faith in law enforcement.

In a separate issue, Singh turned his attention to Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, casting doubt on his pledge to prioritize employment for youth in Delhi. Singh attacked Kejriwal for allegedly focusing more on maintaining his political position than delivering concrete results, accusing him of failing to address unemployment substantively over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

