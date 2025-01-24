Finavenue Growth Fund Sets Benchmark with Exceptional Returns

Finavenue Growth Fund, operated by A9 Finsight Pvt. Ltd., has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the Category III Alternative Investment Fund segment. Managed by the young and dynamic Abhishek Jaiswal, the fund has delivered an impressive 132% return as of December 31, 2024, far surpassing the CNX Small Cap Index's 23.94% return.

The fund's success is underscored by comparisons with its peers, such as Swyom Advisors' India Alpha Fund at 58.41% and Motilal Oswal Growth Anchors at 40%, showcasing Finavenue's ability to capitalize on market opportunities. The fund's sector-agnostic and long-only strategy allows for effective diversification and robust investor confidence, with assets worth approximately ₹360 Crores under management.

Abhishek Jaiswal's strategic insight and expertise have firmly positioned the Finavenue Growth Fund as a leader in the industry, with a mission to deliver sustainable returns through meticulous research and value investments. Committed to long-term growth, the fund continues to focus on discovering undervalued assets and maintaining its outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)