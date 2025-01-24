Left Menu

Finavenue Growth Fund Sets Benchmark with Exceptional Returns

The Finavenue Growth Fund, led by dynamic fund manager Abhishek Jaiswal, has achieved a remarkable 132% return, significantly outperforming peers and benchmarks. Known for its sector-agnostic and long-only strategies, the fund continues to attract investor confidence and set high industry standards with a disciplined investment approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finavenue Growth Fund, operated by A9 Finsight Pvt. Ltd., has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the Category III Alternative Investment Fund segment. Managed by the young and dynamic Abhishek Jaiswal, the fund has delivered an impressive 132% return as of December 31, 2024, far surpassing the CNX Small Cap Index's 23.94% return.

The fund's success is underscored by comparisons with its peers, such as Swyom Advisors' India Alpha Fund at 58.41% and Motilal Oswal Growth Anchors at 40%, showcasing Finavenue's ability to capitalize on market opportunities. The fund's sector-agnostic and long-only strategy allows for effective diversification and robust investor confidence, with assets worth approximately ₹360 Crores under management.

Abhishek Jaiswal's strategic insight and expertise have firmly positioned the Finavenue Growth Fund as a leader in the industry, with a mission to deliver sustainable returns through meticulous research and value investments. Committed to long-term growth, the fund continues to focus on discovering undervalued assets and maintaining its outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025