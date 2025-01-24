Left Menu

NTPC REL Claims Victory in Major Solar Project Bid

NTPC Green Energy Limited's arm, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, has secured a 300 MW solar project from NHPC. The bid was part of a 1200 MW solar power initiative with an energy storage component. The project clears the way for NTPC REL to establish advanced solar and storage solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:52 IST
NTPC REL Claims Victory in Major Solar Project Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), has been awarded a 300 megawatt (MW) solar project by NHPC. The winning bid emerged from an e-reverse auction executed by NHPC, as documented in an exchange filing by NGEL.

The invitation for bidding aimed to select solar power developers to establish 1200 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected solar projects, which included a provision for a green shoe option. Moreover, the tender encompassed energy storage systems (ESS) with a capacity of 600 MW/1200 MWh.

NTPC REL successfully acquired a 300 MW capacity at a tariff rate of Rs 3.09 per kilowatt hour. The forthcoming project will incorporate an ESS with a specified capacity of 150 MW/300 MWh. Having concluded the auction on January 23, 2025, NTPC REL now anticipates receiving the Letter of Award (LOA) from NHPC Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025