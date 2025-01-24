NTPC REL Claims Victory in Major Solar Project Bid

On Friday, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), has been awarded a 300 megawatt (MW) solar project by NHPC. The winning bid emerged from an e-reverse auction executed by NHPC, as documented in an exchange filing by NGEL.

The invitation for bidding aimed to select solar power developers to establish 1200 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected solar projects, which included a provision for a green shoe option. Moreover, the tender encompassed energy storage systems (ESS) with a capacity of 600 MW/1200 MWh.

NTPC REL successfully acquired a 300 MW capacity at a tariff rate of Rs 3.09 per kilowatt hour. The forthcoming project will incorporate an ESS with a specified capacity of 150 MW/300 MWh. Having concluded the auction on January 23, 2025, NTPC REL now anticipates receiving the Letter of Award (LOA) from NHPC Limited.

