China Investigates Quality Concerns in Drug Bulk-Buy Program

Chinese authorities are probing quality issues with certain drugs distributed via public hospitals under the country's drug bulk-buy program. Established in 2018 to lower prices of off-patent medicines, this scheme has been expanded widely and involves both Western pharmaceutical companies and local manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:09 IST
The Chinese government has launched an investigation into reports of quality issues concerning medications eligible for distribution through public hospitals. This was announced by the National Healthcare Security Administration, which highlighted that the investigation will center around the bulk-buy program for off-patent drugs.

The initiative, started in 2018, aims to negotiate reduced prices from pharmaceutical companies and has been extended throughout many parts of China. The drug list covers major off-patent pharmaceuticals produced by both Western giants and local firms.

Despite the narrow profit margins posed by the scheme, numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers are eager to engage, lured by the prospect of supplying vast quantities to public healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

