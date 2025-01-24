Solex Energy's Big Move: Expanding Horizons on NSE Main Board

Renewable energy firm Solex Energy declared plans to shift from the NSE's MSME platform, Emerge, to the main board this Friday.

The company has initiated the migration process, aiming for completion in around 90 days, following regulatory approvals and compliance.

This strategic shift is set to enhance Solex Energy's market presence and solidify its stance in the renewable energy sector.

Company CMD Chetan Shah expressed that transitioning to the NSE main board will open new investor avenues, bolster market credibility, and fast-track the company's global clean energy goals.

Solex Energy is optimistic about India's burgeoning renewable energy landscape, revealing a multi-crore investment ambition under its 2030 vision.

The Gujarat-based organization plans to escalate its module manufacturing capacity significantly, aiming to leap from 1.5 GW to 15 GW at an estimated expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)