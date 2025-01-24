PC Jeweller Resolves Loan Default Case with Rs 7.23 Crore Settlement with SEBI

PC Jeweller Ltd has settled a significant regulatory case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by agreeing to a payment of Rs 7.23 crore.

The case stemmed from allegations of non-disclosure of vital information regarding loan defaults, leading SEBI to initiate proceedings.

The jewellery retailer's settlement includes accusations of withholding critical financial information, including instances of loans classified as non-performing assets and related legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)