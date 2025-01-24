CM Yogi Praises Uttar Pradesh's Legacy Amid Maha Kumbh Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh marked its Foundation Day in Lucknow on Friday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizing the importance of the year 2024 for the state and the entire country. The event saw the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Anandiben Patel. In his address, CM Yogi underscored the spiritual and unifying message of the Maha Kumbh festival, with millions participating in the religious gathering at Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the upcoming 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. CM Yogi emphasized the historical significance of Uttar Pradesh's establishment on January 24, 1950, noting the day's resonance with the Constitution's milestone.

In a dramatic turn, CM Yogi criticized Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in Milkipur for allegedly undermining the Maha Kumbh celebrations. Yogi accused the opposition leader of disregarding the people's faith. He further criticized the Samajwadi Party's historical actions and stances on religious issues, asserting Uttar Pradesh's potential for greatness and unity.

