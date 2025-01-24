Left Menu

India Shines in Renewable Energy at Republic Day Parade

India's growth in renewable energy will be showcased in a vibrant tableau at the Republic Day parade. It highlights the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana and advancements in green hydrogen and wind energy. The event includes 800 special guests from related initiatives.

On Republic Day, a vibrant tableau depicting India's significant growth in the renewable energy sector will be showcased in the national capital. This display, organized by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), will illustrate India's groundbreaking achievements in the green energy transition.

The central theme of the tableau is the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, renowned as the world's largest residential rooftop solar initiative. This ambitious project is accompanied by other transformative MNRE programs, which will prominently feature during the parade.

Moreover, the tableau will emphasize India's advancements in green hydrogen technology and highlight its status as the fourth-largest wind energy installer worldwide. To witness this spectacle, the MNRE has invited 800 special guests, including beneficiaries of key renewable initiatives and industry workers, to the Republic Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

