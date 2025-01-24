Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Infant's Life in Chhattisgarh

A devastating road accident in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, resulted in the death of a six-month-old girl and left 43 others injured. The collision involved a passenger bus and a stationary truck near Saraipali. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister expressed condolences and affirmed ongoing efforts to provide medical care to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh led to the death of a six-month-old baby girl and left 43 others injured on Friday. According to local authorities, the calamity occurred when a passenger bus collided with a stationary truck near the town of Saraipali.

In the wake of the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his heartfelt condolences. He took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to convey his sorrow, noting the profound loss of life and pledging swift and comprehensive medical attention for the injured.

The Chief Minister further appealed for divine comfort for the grieving family and wished for the quick recovery of those affected by the accident. He reassured that local administration has been instructed to ensure superior medical facilities for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

