RBI's Ombudsman Achieves 95% Complaint Disposal Amid Surge in Cases

The Reserve Bank of India's Ombudsman managed to dispose of 95.1% of complaints in the fiscal year 2023-24. A total of 9,34,355 complaints were submitted, mainly through digital channels. Complaints about banks and NBFCs were prevalent, with loans and advances being the largest category of grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on Friday that its Ombudsman had successfully managed to dispose of 95.1% of complaints received during the fiscal year from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. This achievement reflects efforts under the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS).

According to the Annual Ombudsman Scheme Report, a staggering 9,34,355 complaints were received by the RBI's Complaint Processing Centers. Impressively, 88.77% of these grievances were lodged through digital platforms, showcasing a shift towards digital redressal mechanisms.

Moreover, the majority of complaints were against banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The RBI aims to enhance consumer protection and improve complaint management systems as part of its medium-term strategy, Utkarsh 2.0, outlined for 2024-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

