Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Melting Pot Amidst Global Unity

A staggering 10.80 crore devotees have thronged Prayagraj's Mahakumbh until Friday, marking a significant spiritual gathering. Among them were attendees from conflict-ridden Russia and Ukraine, symbolizing unity and peace. State projections predict 45 crore visitors, underscoring the event's global appeal despite ongoing international unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:24 IST
Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Melting Pot Amidst Global Unity
Drone visuals from Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mystical atmosphere of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has attracted over 10.80 crore devotees up to Friday evening. With the state government's impressive projection of 45 crore visitors, this event brings together a diverse audience, showcased in mesmerizing drone footage from Triveni Sangam.

Highlighting a message of global unity, devotees from Russia and Ukraine have gathered at this cultural congregation. Amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations, the Mahakumbh represents a profound spiritual experience, drawing people from varied global backgrounds.

From early morning Aarti with giant illuminated oil lamps to peaceful kirtans echoing the chants of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna,' the Mahakumbh continues to captivate attendees. Among those taking a holy dip was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, adding to the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025