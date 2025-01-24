Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Melting Pot Amidst Global Unity
A staggering 10.80 crore devotees have thronged Prayagraj's Mahakumbh until Friday, marking a significant spiritual gathering. Among them were attendees from conflict-ridden Russia and Ukraine, symbolizing unity and peace. State projections predict 45 crore visitors, underscoring the event's global appeal despite ongoing international unrest.
The mystical atmosphere of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has attracted over 10.80 crore devotees up to Friday evening. With the state government's impressive projection of 45 crore visitors, this event brings together a diverse audience, showcased in mesmerizing drone footage from Triveni Sangam.
Highlighting a message of global unity, devotees from Russia and Ukraine have gathered at this cultural congregation. Amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations, the Mahakumbh represents a profound spiritual experience, drawing people from varied global backgrounds.
From early morning Aarti with giant illuminated oil lamps to peaceful kirtans echoing the chants of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna,' the Mahakumbh continues to captivate attendees. Among those taking a holy dip was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, adding to the event's significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
