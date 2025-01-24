Left Menu

Vijaysai Reddy Retires: A Legacy of Political Service

Veteran politician Vijaysai Reddy announces retirement from politics, resigning from the Rajya Sabha citing personal reasons. Reddy reflects on his illustrious career, expressing gratitude towards the YSR family and national leaders. He plans to focus on agriculture post-retirement, marking the end of an era in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:29 IST
Vijaysai Reddy Retires: A Legacy of Political Service
YSRCP Member of Parliament Vijaysai Reddy (Photo/X/@VSReddy_MP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP Member of Parliament Vijaysai Reddy has announced his retirement from politics, confirming he will resign his Rajya Sabha seat on January 25, 2025. Clarifying his decision via social media platform X, Reddy emphasized the personal nature of his choice, stating it was free from external influence or pressure.

Reddy expressed his gratitude towards the YS family, specifically crediting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bharatamma Garu for their unwavering support over four decades and across three generations. He extended heartfelt wishes to YS Jagan for enduring health and success. Reflecting on his tenure, Reddy highlighted his efforts as a leader dedicated to bridging state and central relations for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh.

In his farewell message, Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, acknowledging the recognition he received in the Telugu states. Looking to the future, Reddy shared his intent to focus on agricultural pursuits, marking a significant shift from his political career. Known also for his work as a Chartered Accountant, Reddy's diverse background includes significant contributions across government roles. Despite a recent electoral loss, his numerous accolades underscore his impactful parliamentary career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025