Vijaysai Reddy Retires: A Legacy of Political Service

YSRCP Member of Parliament Vijaysai Reddy has announced his retirement from politics, confirming he will resign his Rajya Sabha seat on January 25, 2025. Clarifying his decision via social media platform X, Reddy emphasized the personal nature of his choice, stating it was free from external influence or pressure.

Reddy expressed his gratitude towards the YS family, specifically crediting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bharatamma Garu for their unwavering support over four decades and across three generations. He extended heartfelt wishes to YS Jagan for enduring health and success. Reflecting on his tenure, Reddy highlighted his efforts as a leader dedicated to bridging state and central relations for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh.

In his farewell message, Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, acknowledging the recognition he received in the Telugu states. Looking to the future, Reddy shared his intent to focus on agricultural pursuits, marking a significant shift from his political career. Known also for his work as a Chartered Accountant, Reddy's diverse background includes significant contributions across government roles. Despite a recent electoral loss, his numerous accolades underscore his impactful parliamentary career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)