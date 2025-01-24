Left Menu

Strict Action Taken: Punjab School Officials Suspended and Dismissed

The Punjab School Education Department, directed by Minister Harjot Singh Bains, has taken decisive action against two Ludhiana school officials for punishing late students. The principal was suspended, and the campus manager dismissed for enforcing corporal punishment by making students shift sand and gravel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:34 IST
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the decisive leadership of Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Punjab School Education Department has taken stern measures against two senior officials at a Ludhiana government school. The principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in Jawahar Nagar has been suspended while the campus manager has been dismissed following allegations of corporal punishment.

The two officials reportedly punished students who arrived late by forcing them to shift sand and gravel. Minister Bains expressed zero tolerance for such behavior and reinforced the importance of a safe and respectful learning environment.

He asserted that the priority of the education system must be the welfare and dignity of students, warning that any compromise in these areas would result in serious repercussions. The prompt response signals a strong stance against misconduct in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

