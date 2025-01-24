Strict Action Taken: Punjab School Officials Suspended and Dismissed

Under the decisive leadership of Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Punjab School Education Department has taken stern measures against two senior officials at a Ludhiana government school. The principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in Jawahar Nagar has been suspended while the campus manager has been dismissed following allegations of corporal punishment.

The two officials reportedly punished students who arrived late by forcing them to shift sand and gravel. Minister Bains expressed zero tolerance for such behavior and reinforced the importance of a safe and respectful learning environment.

He asserted that the priority of the education system must be the welfare and dignity of students, warning that any compromise in these areas would result in serious repercussions. The prompt response signals a strong stance against misconduct in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)