Investors Brace for Uncertain Market Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Wall Street's main indexes declined on Friday as investors navigated through a mixture of economic data and company reports. Boeing's shares took a hit following its warning of an unexpectedly large quarterly loss.

The latest information on the housing market showed stronger-than-anticipated performance, but a survey by S&P Global revealed a slowdown in business activity, reaching a new low over nine months due to rising prices. On the brighter side, firms reported an uptick in hiring, aligning with the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to monetary policy for the year.

Amidst growing anticipation of next week's critical inflation and economic growth figures, investors are wary of potential policy shifts from President Trump's administration. His proposed tariffs on key trade partners may affect inflation and influence Federal Reserve rate decisions.

