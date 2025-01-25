Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his commitment to coal, positioning the fossil fuel as a potential solution to burgeoning electricity demands driven by manufacturing and AI-powered data centers. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump expressed his belief in coal's enduring value, suggesting it could meet the nation's energy needs.

However, energy experts caution that any revival of coal is likely transient. Economically, natural gas remains a cheaper alternative, and the market signifies a sustained demand for renewable energy regardless of Trump's policies. Analysts like Chris Seiple from Wood Mackenzie anticipate rising electricity demand from data centers and manufacturing, yet foresee natural gas benefiting most.

Globally, US coal exports see potential growth in markets like Asia, where coal-fired plant construction continues. Nonetheless, domestic coal production is expected to decline, overshadowed by renewable pledges from major tech firms. Trump's policies might offer a short-term boost, but the long-term outlook for coal remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)