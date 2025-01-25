Tensions Rise in the South China Sea: Philippine Vessels Harassed

In a mounting series of maritime confrontations, the Philippine coast guard has accused China's coast guard and navy of executing aggressive maneuvers targeting Manila's fisheries vessels. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has intensified tensions in the disputed South China Sea region.

The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries vessels reportedly faced harassment from three Chinese Coast Guard ships and a Chinese navy helicopter. As a result, operations for their scientific survey were suspended, according to officials from the Philippine coast guard.

This alarming development highlights the ongoing territorial disputes and the challenges faced by countries in asserting their maritime rights within the South China Sea, an area marked by strategic significance and contested sovereignty claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)