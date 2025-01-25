Traffic Signal Clash: Former Deputy Mayor's Son in Hot Water

In a recent altercation at a Pune traffic signal, a non-cognisable case was filed against Hemant Bagul, son of ex-deputy mayor Aba Bagul, for allegedly slapping a motorcyclist. The incident, which took place in Mangalwar Peth, unfolded when a motorcyclist, Fayaz Sayyad, lost balance as a car door unexpectedly opened, causing his vehicle to graze Bagul's car.

The altercation gained public attention after a video surfaced online, showing the motorcyclist trapped amid vehicles. Following the brush against Bagul's car, Sayyad claims he was verbally abused and slapped by Bagul. However, Bagul counters by alleging that Sayyad threatened him, as reported by police officials.

The Bundgarden police station confirmed that both parties have filed complaints, leading to non-cognisable cases against each. The police are currently conducting further investigations and are awaiting additional information to resolve the matter. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)