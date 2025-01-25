Left Menu

Munambam Protestors Demand Reforms on 100th Day of Waqf Act Hunger Strike

On the 100th day of their hunger strike, Munambam protestors have written to Indian political parties seeking support against alleged exploitation by the Waqf Board. They demand amendments to the Waqf Act of 1995, citing property loss and constitutional rights violations affecting 600 families.

Residents of Munambam, Ernakulam, marked the 100th day of their hunger strike by sending a letter to Indian political parties and Members of Parliament. The disgruntled citizens are calling attention to grievances they attribute to the Waqf Act of 1995, which they claim has resulted in exploitation and unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board.

The protestors argue that the Waqf Board has manipulated gaps in the Act to declare their land as Waqf property without proper inquiry or notification, leading to land expropriation that violates their constitutional rights under Article 300A. By altering land titles, they argue the Board has overridden due process, leaving hundreds of families dispossessed.

The letter from Munambam urges lawmakers to amend sections of the Waqf Act, including the removal of ambiguous provisions and the elimination of the Waqf Tribunal's current structure. Residents insist that current governance is vulnerable to political influence, compromising justice and demanding immediate governmental reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

