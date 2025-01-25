Sudan's Oil Refinery War: A Nation Ablaze
Fighting around Sudan's largest oil refinery has intensified, resulting in a fire at the complex. Forces loyal to General Abdel-Fattah Burhan claimed to have captured it. This refinery is significant in the conflict between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces, amid failed international mediation attempts.
Sudan's largest oil refinery has become a battleground, with fighting setting the complex ablaze, revealed satellite data analyzed by The Associated Press. Forces loyal to Sudan's military, under the leadership of General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, later claimed to have seized the refinery, which is owned by Sudan's government and China National Petroleum Corp. The refinery is a key asset in the ongoing civil war with the rebel Rapid Support Forces.
Despite international mediation efforts and a U.S. assessment alleging genocide by the RSF, the conflict remains unresolved. The al-Jaili refinery, located 60 kilometers north of Khartoum, was targeted, resulting in fires that burned oil tanks and sent thick smoke over the capital. The Sudanese military accused the RSF of deliberately igniting the facility, while the RSF alleged that Sudanese military airstrikes were to blame, although neither side provided evidence.
The destruction of the refinery could have significant economic and environmental repercussions for Sudan and South Sudan, as Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, expressed concern over the escalation. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in substantial loss of life, mass displacement, and severe hardship for civilians amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.
