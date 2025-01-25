Left Menu

Sudan's Oil Refinery War: A Nation Ablaze

Fighting around Sudan's largest oil refinery has intensified, resulting in a fire at the complex. Forces loyal to General Abdel-Fattah Burhan claimed to have captured it. This refinery is significant in the conflict between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces, amid failed international mediation attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:52 IST
Sudan's Oil Refinery War: A Nation Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sudan's largest oil refinery has become a battleground, with fighting setting the complex ablaze, revealed satellite data analyzed by The Associated Press. Forces loyal to Sudan's military, under the leadership of General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, later claimed to have seized the refinery, which is owned by Sudan's government and China National Petroleum Corp. The refinery is a key asset in the ongoing civil war with the rebel Rapid Support Forces.

Despite international mediation efforts and a U.S. assessment alleging genocide by the RSF, the conflict remains unresolved. The al-Jaili refinery, located 60 kilometers north of Khartoum, was targeted, resulting in fires that burned oil tanks and sent thick smoke over the capital. The Sudanese military accused the RSF of deliberately igniting the facility, while the RSF alleged that Sudanese military airstrikes were to blame, although neither side provided evidence.

The destruction of the refinery could have significant economic and environmental repercussions for Sudan and South Sudan, as Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, expressed concern over the escalation. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in substantial loss of life, mass displacement, and severe hardship for civilians amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025